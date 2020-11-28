MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,109,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,907 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $74,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Bank of America by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. BP PLC grew its position in Bank of America by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 1,089,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 339,459 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. 25,971,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,122,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

