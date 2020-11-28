MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,380 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.46. 20,281,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,669,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

