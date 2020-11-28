MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,215,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,952 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $213,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.22. 5,983,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,900,865. The company has a market capitalization of $369.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

