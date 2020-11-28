MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $20.30 Million Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cigna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.4% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.3% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.95.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

