MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 135,248 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,248 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 0.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $62,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after acquiring an additional 607,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,853. The stock has a market cap of $297.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

