MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 290,720 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,720 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $46,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $1,077,951.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,077,435.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,704 shares of company stock worth $34,299,719. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EW traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.26. 919,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,779. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average is $86.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

