MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 30,000 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $21,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. 1,104,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average is $64.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $305,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,174,655. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.