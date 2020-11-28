MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 877,870 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2,239.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877,870 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,971,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,872,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The firm has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

