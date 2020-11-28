MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 258.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.8% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $84,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after purchasing an additional 519,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.34. 612,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

