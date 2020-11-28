MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 183,000 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 30.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 416,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $29,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $5,245,606.30. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,083 shares of company stock worth $26,580,722. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

NYSE COF traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

