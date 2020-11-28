MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 221,700 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,569,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,700 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up 0.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.21% of Johnson Controls International worth $64,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,017. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $47.58.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.