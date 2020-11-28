MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 420,385 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,385 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $36,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Dollar General by 95.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,396,931.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.01. 723,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,235. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.30 and a 200 day moving average of $199.11.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

