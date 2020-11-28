MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 735,000 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,795,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 735,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.50% of Nielsen worth $25,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NLSN. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 201.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Nielsen by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Nielsen by 623.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of NLSN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,247,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,774. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

NLSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

