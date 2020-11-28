MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 86,594 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 86,594 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 826,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,932 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,852. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.64.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

