MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,262,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,768,000. NiSource makes up about 0.9% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 1.11% of NiSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in NiSource by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.