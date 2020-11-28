Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MURGY. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.