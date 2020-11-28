Murray International Trust PLC (MYI.L) (LON:MYI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $975.32

Murray International Trust PLC (MYI.L) (LON:MYI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $975.32 and traded as high as $1,110.00. Murray International Trust PLC (MYI.L) shares last traded at $1,096.00, with a volume of 180,509 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 978.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 973.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

