MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.50

MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and traded as low as $10.00. MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 658,362 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45.

About MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail Websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, health and beauty products, and homeware items.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.