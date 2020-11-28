Mysterium Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mysterium has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $6,722.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00075170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023116 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00371300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $517.92 or 0.02936559 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

