NAGA Hits Market Cap of $3.53 Million (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $3,557.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX and Sistemkoin. During the last week, NAGA has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00074477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023525 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00365352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $522.79 or 0.03016444 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

