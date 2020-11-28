NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.68. NanoViricides shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 81,851 shares.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the second quarter valued at about $188,000.

NanoViricides Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

