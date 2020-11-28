National Bank Financial Analysts Give CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) a C$31.00 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$31.00 price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC lowered CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.75.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$33.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.14. CAE Inc. has a one year low of C$14.26 and a one year high of C$42.00.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

