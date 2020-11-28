National Bank Financial Analysts Give Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) a C$1.75 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) alerts:

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.01. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.01 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total transaction of C$34,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,135.80. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$149,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,561,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,307,153.52. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,150.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.