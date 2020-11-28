National Bank Financial Lowers Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) to Tender

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$28.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$20.25.

TGZ has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$21.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.11.

Shares of TGZ stock opened at C$13.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 136.14. Teranga Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$3.86 and a 12-month high of C$16.80.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

