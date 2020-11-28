National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

National Grid stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.50. 257,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. National Grid has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Grid by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

