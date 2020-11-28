National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.14% of National Western Life Group worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWLI opened at $190.87 on Friday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $297.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.75. The firm has a market cap of $694.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

