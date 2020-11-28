Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 1,673 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,971,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,872,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

