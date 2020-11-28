Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 212 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.03.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,970,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,411,963. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $368.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.63. The company has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.