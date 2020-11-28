Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 322,730 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.86.

