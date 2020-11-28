Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 852 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 608,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,899,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $249,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 534,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,693,000 after buying an additional 26,057 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $11,892,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 518,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,966. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

