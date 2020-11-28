Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 3,815 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 130.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.02. 10,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,081. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $168.40 and a 52-week high of $284.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.75.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

