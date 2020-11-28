Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $553,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 409.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,457.2% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 383.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 374.9% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.76 on Friday, hitting $585.76. 37,561,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,426,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.54. The company has a market cap of $555.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,525.42, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $598.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total transaction of $7,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $5,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,974 shares of company stock worth $75,301,295. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Independent Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.78.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

