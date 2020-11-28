Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $884,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altria Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,821,000 after acquiring an additional 682,834 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Altria Group by 713.9% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,565 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. 4,664,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,729,010. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 112.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

