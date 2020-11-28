Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $906,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after acquiring an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. 4,597,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,105,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.36. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at $33,350,819.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,880 shares of company stock worth $282,994 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

