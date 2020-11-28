Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.48. 9,583,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,598,336. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.06.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.39.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

