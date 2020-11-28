Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after buying an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,330,000 after buying an additional 526,972 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 8,694.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 974,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,311 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.68.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $74,629.41. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $111,947.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,947.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,909 shares of company stock worth $55,929,971. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $15.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,023,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,566. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.34.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.