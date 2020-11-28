Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 509 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 144.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.73.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.12 on Friday, reaching $394.95. The company had a trading volume of 684,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.18. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $399.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total transaction of $20,465,860.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,333 shares of company stock worth $194,253,291 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

