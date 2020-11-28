Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 789 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 672,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,831,000 after purchasing an additional 508,897 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,092,000 after purchasing an additional 443,790 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,722,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.70. 715,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,562. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

