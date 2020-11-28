Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $22.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,787.02. 739,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,493. The stock has a market cap of $1,208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,657.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,525.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.