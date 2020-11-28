Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $925,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total transaction of $4,080,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $27.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $471.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,276,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,382,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.42. The stock has a market cap of $134.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.63, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $402.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.56.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

