Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,171. The company has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

