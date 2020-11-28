Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 137 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 62.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 37,386 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. 140166 lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,506,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,291. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37. The stock has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

