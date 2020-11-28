Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,540 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after buying an additional 9,518,408 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,020,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,410,188. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

