Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 194 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,718.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.95. The stock had a trading volume of 101,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $356.98.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. VTB Capital lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.87.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $1,001,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,001 shares of company stock worth $9,002,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

