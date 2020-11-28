Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 4,211 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $168.89. 2,216,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.05 and a 200 day moving average of $140.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

