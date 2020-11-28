Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 968 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.70. 10,769,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,725,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $180.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,994 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,729 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

