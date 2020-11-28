Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nasdaq by 214.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nasdaq by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.12. The company had a trading volume of 517,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,113. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day moving average of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $139.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

