Needham & Company LLC Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $37.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTNX. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutanix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of NTNX opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 11,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $311,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,303.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $49,448.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,537,609 over the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 391,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after buying an additional 94,084 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,285,000 after purchasing an additional 478,219 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

