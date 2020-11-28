Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.40

Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $5.99. Nephros shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 18,522 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Nephros alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $61.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 56.37% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. Analysts expect that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nephros stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.40% of Nephros worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH)

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.