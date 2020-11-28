Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $66,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $14,106,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,696 shares of company stock worth $124,028,118 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $491.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,484. The company has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $500.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

